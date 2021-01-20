Nevada hits 1-day death toll high but reports less new cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada reported 71 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, surpassing its highest single-day death toll, which was reported last Saturday.

State COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said the deaths were people who contracted the virus in mid-December, suggesting that reverberations from holiday gatherings could still be forthcoming.

“This is the highest increase in deaths that we’ve seen and a stark reminder of how deadly this virus is,” Cage said.

State officials also reported 1,171 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 265,143 people have tested positive and 3,863 have died from the virus.

Although deaths continue to surge, the number of confirmed cases reported daily has stayed low throughout January — a trend that Cage said made him “cautiously optimistic” about the trajectory of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 63% of those who have died in Nevada have been age 70 or older, which also the state's current cutoff for vaccine eligibility.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Wednesday that the federal government has allocated 276,775 doses for Nevada — less per capita than all but three states.