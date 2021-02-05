Nevada initiatives add oversight to target vaccine inequity

Both Clark and Washoe counties — home to Las Vegas, Reno and roughly 89% of Nevada’s population — have released figures on the race and ethnicity of residents vaccinated since doses arrived almost two months ago.

In Clark County, Hispanics make up roughly one-third of the population but account for 10% of doses administered. Black residents make up roughly one-eighth of the population but account for 4% of doses given as of Wednesday. In Washoe County, In the Reno-Sparks area, people who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up 25% of the population, but have only been given 11% of doses so far, county Health District Officer Kevin Dick said earlier this week.

Sisolak said he was alarmed at what he characterized as an equity crisis in Clark County and referred to data from the Southern Nevada Health District that showed the Nevada zip codes with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases have the lowest number of doses administered.

The state's data has been provided to several media outlets. But officials said they needed to conduct further review before releasing it to the broader public. The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request from The Associated Press for the report.