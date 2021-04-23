Nevada inmate fighting on several fronts to avoid execution

The last person put to death in Nevada was Daryl Mack in 2006 at Nevada State Prison in Carson City. Mack had been convicted in a 1988 rape and murder in Reno. He asked for his sentence to be carried out.

Floyd has not volunteered to die and has not given up appeals.

Levenson said Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and the state’s seven Supreme Court justices should consider Floyd for clemency at a June 22 meeting of the Nevada State Pardons Board.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Floyd’s case and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected his appeal last November.

Levenson now is asking U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II in Las Vegas to consider whether the three drugs Nevada would use — the sedative diazepam, the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl and a paralytic, cisatracurium — would cause a cruel and inhumane death in violation of Floyd’s constitutional rights.

Last week, Floyd's lawyers said that if officials want to execute Floyd they should consider the firing squad as an option — something only three states allow and hasn’t been used in the U.S. since 2010.

Nevada state law requires executions to be by lethal injection.

A state court judge in 2017 called off executing twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier after hearing evidence that the plan by prison officials to use that same never-before-tried combination might leave Dozier conscious and suffocating in pain but unable to show it. Dozier killed himself in prison in January 2019.

