Nevada lawmaker proposes setting sun on clock changes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — At 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks spring forward an hour for the start of daylight saving time, Nevada state Sen. Joe Hardy hopes it will be one of the last times residents have to change their clocks.

He wants to hitch Nevada's fate to California, which is trying to set the sun on twice-yearly clock changes. Hardy, a Boulder City Republican who works as a physician when not in the Legislature, said research on the health effects of clock changes prompted him to introduce a bill to stop the practice in Nevada.

“When we do that change to spring ahead, it gets our body clock out of sync,” he said, noting research that suggests a correlation between springtime clock changes and heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents. “And then when you go the other way and fall back, there are studies that show you get more depression and more seasonal affective disorder.”

In 2018, roughly 60% of California voters passed a ballot measure directing the Legislature to consider time changes. After receiving bipartisan support in committees, a bill to put the state on Pacific daylight time permanently stalled before the full Assembly could consider it.