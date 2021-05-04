Nevada lawmakers brace for release of revenue projections

The December projections allowed Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak to propose fewer budget cuts than anticipated. The projections released on Tuesday will determine whether lawmakers can restore more money to agency budgets that were cut.

Nevada’s tourism-driven economy has shown signs of life in recent months as more residents, workers and tourists have received vaccines.

Hotel occupancy rates and casino winnings have increased because of pent-up demand from prospective visitors stuck at home for more than a year and additional disposable income from federal stimulus checks, analysts have said.

But long-term, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks employment trends nationwide, expects structural changes in the economy to shrink the number for tourism-related jobs.

In a February report, bureau economists projected that less business travel and weaker demand for tourism could upend the labor market and cause certain sectors to employ significantly fewer workers in 2029 compared to 2019.