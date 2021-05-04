Nevada lawmakers debate public health care option proposal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lobbyists representing doctors and hospitals clashed with affordable health care advocates on Tuesday in the Nevada Legislature's first hearing on a proposal to create state-run health insurance plans that could compete with private insurance companies on the state's health insurance exchange.

Nevada is one of many states that is considering some form of what's called a “public option” to expand access and make health care more affordable. Washington passed a public option proposal in 2019 and Connecticut and Oregon are also considering similar proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, the bill's primary sponsor, told lawmakers who sit on a legislative committee that more than two-thirds of Nevada's 358,000 uninsured residents would be eligible under her public option proposal. She said a public option would leverage the state's purchasing power to reduce health care costs and make high-quality care more widely available.

“Doing nothing is not a solution," she said. “ ... I've heard at the doors of so many of my constituents that affordable health care is something that we've got to tackle.”