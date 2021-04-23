Nevada lawmakers halve gun bill amid enforcement concerns

“Everyone has come to recognize the dangers of communities of color interacting with law enforcement in an unwanted capacity, particularly when we involve firearms,” he said. “What this would have done was create a direct pipeline to allow for that contact or, at the very least, it would have likely lead to racial profiling.”

Haseebullah said it made sense to consider the idea separately from ghost guns.

President Joe Biden announced plans to sign an executive order banning “ghost guns” earlier this month, meaning any state-level action could be superseded by federal rules. That's made the idea more palatable to Republicans, like Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus.

“We felt that it was a big win for us to get the conceal-carry provisions out ... But in my mind, it wasn’t a win. I still cannot support the bill," she said, referencing the “ghost gun” provisions.

Gun control advocates argue the state-level ban is more extensive than what might take years for the Biden administration to implement. They are hopeful that criminal trespassing will be reintroduced in some form.