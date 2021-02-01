Nevada lawmakers kick off legislative session amid pandemic

Although Democrats enjoy majorities in both chambers and will likely be able to pass non-tax-related bills without Republican support, leaders from both parties stressed a need to work across the aisle.

"I have been a member of this body long enough to not have on rose-colored glasses and I know there will be differences of opinion, ideology, and policy, but as the saying goes: ‘We can agree without being disagreeable,’” Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, said.

Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus also said the circumstances call for bipartisanship. People from throughout the state expect lawmakers to cooperate to get stuff done, but compromises would depend on the policies under consideration, she said.

Titus, a Republican from Wellington, said she worried about last-minute changes to conduct floor sessions in-person and smaller committee hearings electronically because, in all proceedings, lawmakers have historically relied on robust discussion and testimony from the public, she said.

Although Nevada lawmakers have been prioritized for early vaccination, not all have opted to take the doses offered. Titus said she encouraged everyone eligible — including lawmakers — to get vaccinated, which she sees as key to reopening the doors of the Legislature to the public more quickly.