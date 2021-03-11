Nevada lawmakers mull banning ticket quotas for police

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering banning police departments from requiring officers meet quotas and issue a minimum number of traffic citations.

In a Thursday committee hearing, Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, the proposal's sponsor, called quotas “policing for profit” and said they incentivize officers to act confrontationally and unfairly target individuals, particularly near the end of a given month when they have to meet quotas.

The bill would also prohibit departments from considering the numbers of citations an officer issues in performance reviews or promotional decisions. Nguyen said when departments reward officers for the number of tickets issued, it hurts both officers and those being ticketed, who, in Nevada, can be charged with felonies for not paying fines.

“The long term ripple effect on people’s livelihoods, family finances and future job prospects can be devastating, particularly for people who are barely getting by as is,” the Las Vegas Democrat said.

The fiscal impact of the quota ban was not discussed Thursday, but will likely be raised if it reaches the legislative committee that oversees revenue policy. It's unclear which, if any, Nevada law enforcement agencies have official quotas, but police union representatives said they're often used in practice.