Nevada lawmakers OK spending federal relief funds
AP

Nevada lawmakers OK spending federal relief funds

  • Updated
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers approved the transfer of $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief to a state account on Tuesday, paving the way for millions in new spending for schools, food subsidies and housing assistance on Tuesday.

Members of the Legislature's Interim Finance Committee met in Las Vegas and approved $40 million in rental assistance, $12 million for homeowner's assistance, $5.6 million to the state's unemployment insurance system and additional funds to hire auditors to oversee $1.1 billion in relief funds designated for elementary and secondary schools.

Nevada received $2.7 billion in unrestricted funds as part of the latest package of federal coronavirus relief approved in March, as well as billions of additional funds geared toward specific spending on schools, infrastructure and other aid. Lawmakers begun allocating the funds in the legislative session before adjourning at the end of May, backfilling revenue loss, allocating additional dollars to schools and propping up the state's unemployment insurance system.

Lawmakers said the state plans to host town halls to receive public input on how to spend much of the remaining funds.

——

Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

