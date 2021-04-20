 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada lawmakers plow through 100s of bills before deadline
0 comments
AP

Nevada lawmakers plow through 100s of bills before deadline

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday passed dozens of bills through the state Senate and Assembly and diverted several others back to a key committee in order to ensure their priority proposals survived past a crucial deadline.

To remain under consideration in the 2021 legislative sessions, most bills — unless granted exemptions — were required to pass through a first chamber by the end of the day Tuesday. Lawmakers voted to pass bills to make “doxxing,” which is the publishing with malicious intent of private or identifying information about a person the internet, a crime, allow veterinarians to practice telemedicine and prohibit cat declawing. But by the afternoon, the fate of proposals to ban make-your-own “ghost guns" and reform how the state tests drivers for cannabis use remain up in the air.

In the Assembly, lawmakers elected to move proposals to decriminalize traffic violations and authorize cannabis lounges to the Ways & Means committee, which considers tax and fee-related proposals. All bills in the committee are exempt from Tuesday's deadline.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton did not deny that many bills sent to her committee end up not making their way back to the floor for voting. Carlton, the committee chair, said staff would review the proposals about traffic tickets and cannabis lounges.

Democrats make up majorities in the state Senate and Assembly, but state law requires that all proposals to raise revenue win two-thirds majorities in both chambers. Republicans can therefore block any bill that proposes a tax or a fee.

Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus, a Wellington Republican, said her caucus had originally hoped to negotiate with Democrats using the two-thirds threshold to get priority bills heard or amended.

But on Thursday, she wondered whether enough Republican-backed proposals remained alive to make bargaining possible and said opinions in Nevada were so polarized on issues like guns or election policy that it made negotiating difficult.

———

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Playing cards settle tied North Sioux City mayoral election

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News