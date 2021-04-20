Nevada lawmakers plow through 100s of bills before deadline

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday passed dozens of bills through the state Senate and Assembly and diverted several others back to a key committee in order to ensure their priority proposals survived past a crucial deadline.

To remain under consideration in the 2021 legislative sessions, most bills — unless granted exemptions — were required to pass through a first chamber by the end of the day Tuesday. Lawmakers voted to pass bills to make “doxxing,” which is the publishing with malicious intent of private or identifying information about a person the internet, a crime, allow veterinarians to practice telemedicine and prohibit cat declawing. But by the afternoon, the fate of proposals to ban make-your-own “ghost guns" and reform how the state tests drivers for cannabis use remain up in the air.

In the Assembly, lawmakers elected to move proposals to decriminalize traffic violations and authorize cannabis lounges to the Ways & Means committee, which considers tax and fee-related proposals. All bills in the committee are exempt from Tuesday's deadline.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton did not deny that many bills sent to her committee end up not making their way back to the floor for voting. Carlton, the committee chair, said staff would review the proposals about traffic tickets and cannabis lounges.