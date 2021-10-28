 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada lawmakers prepare to redraw political maps

  • 0

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A group of Nevada lawmakers traveling the state to engage the public in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process is confronting a raft of questions about race, partisanship and rural-urban divides as they prepare to redraw the state's political maps next month.

Like neighboring Arizona and Utah, Nevada's population has skyrocketed over the past decade, increasing by 404,000 to 3.1 million. The 15% spike was largely driven by growth in urban areas and from Hispanic and Latino residents, whose share of the population grew from 27% to 29%.

The state's electorate has also become more blue, leading to Democratic gains in state and federal elections. Both parties have added voters, but those registered as nonpartisan are the state's fastest-growing bloc, with their share of the electorate up five percentage points from a decade ago.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature’s decisions — particularly over the lines defining two battleground congressional districts — will be closely observed as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The process is expected to be contentious and will force lawmakers to weigh competing interests: whether to add new districts, protect incumbents, adhere to county lines or unify “communities of interest” to ensure they are adequately represented. They will try to do this all while drawing neat lines and avoiding accusations of gerrymandering — where odd-looking districts unite similarly minded voters living far apart, rather than those who live only blocks away.

People are also reading…

Politics aside, the state's demographics present unique complexities, said Asher Killian, an attorney who works for the Legislature.

“In a state where the vast majority of the population lives in two urban cores, this alone can require counties to be split or for some districts to be so geographically small as a result of dense population that the underlying physical geography of streets and neighborhoods creates unusual shapes,” he said.

Nevada typically redistricts in its every-other-year legislative sessions. But the pandemic delayed the timeline, and the U.S. Census Bureau didn’t send updated figures until after the Legislature adjourned in June. Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to schedule a special redistricting session for November.

Beforehand, lawmakers sitting on a subcommittee tasked with preparing the new maps are reviewing the process in educational meetings, including one in Las Vegas on Saturday and another in Carson City on Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, residents urged lawmakers to draw districts that don't dilute the power of growing Latino and Asian American-Pacific Islander voting blocs.

Voting rights advocates explained problems that arose last decade, when courts stepped in and took over the process after Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed maps drawn by the Democratic-majority statehouse.

"Ten years ago, the Legislature did not host a meeting with tribal governments. It would be advised for this committee to consult with tribal leaders like those at the Walker River Paiute Reservation, because presently that reservation is split,” Erika Castro of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada said.

Sparks residents Eli Trimble said Wednesday that lawmakers should prioritize drawing compact districts that keep communities with similar demographics together, rather than protecting incumbents. He argued it didn't make sense for people living in the Reno-Sparks area to be part of district with ranching and mining communities north, south and east.

“Please make sure that the districts are compact, and please make sure that you have people from northern Nevada in the room with you as you are drawing these maps,” he said.

Lawmakers and staff in both meetings discussed efforts to implement changes the Legislature made in 2019 to where inmates — who cannot vote until they are released — are counted to include them as part of communities where they previously lived rather than prison-area districts that often have different demographic and political characteristics.

The law, which bans a practice known as “prison gerrymandering,” directed prison officials to compile inmates' last known address and send them to the state. By redistributing inmates to their pre-prison addresses, the policy increased Nevada's urban population and effectively decreased by 10% the population of rural Pershing County, home of the Lovelock Correctional Center.

The data that prison officials provided the Legislature did not include roughly 35% of the state's prison population. Alejandra Livingston, a Department of Corrections economist, attributed the missing addresses to several factors.

Noting the complexities of compiling last known residential addresses as state law now requires, Livingston said inmates often didn't have traditional addresses on file because they could have been in jail before prison, living a transient lifestyle without a stable address, or not reported an address at their entry into the prison system.

She said the department pulled addresses from a system that lacked complete data because it was designed for other purposes, including mail forwarding and investigating escapes.

———

Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration on Tuesday with former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona approved to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, approved to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Missouri River Basin Water Management presentation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News