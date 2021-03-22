Nevada lawmakers sprint to meet bill deadline

The physician would have to inform the patient of their right to revoke a request for the medication at any time, discuss the patient’s prognosis and alternative options for care, and instruct them against self-administering it in public. Physicians would remain responsible for treating the patient’s pain and would not be forced to prescribe life-ending medication, but they would have to refer the patient to another provider of health care who is willing to do so.

Flores' proposal is similar to a Senate bill that stalled before reaching a vote in 2019. At least eight states allow medically assisted suicide.

GRUBHUB, UBER EATS & POSTMATES, SB 320

Third-party delivery apps have faced lawsuits for offering food without permission from the restaurants that make it. Restaurant owners who want to retain control over delivery services — or not offer them at all — claim that platforms are directing their contractors to order food from restaurants that don't agree to be on the platform in order to increase their revenue and tighten their grip on the delivery industry.