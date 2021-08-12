Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak's 'Innovation Zones'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers kicked off a study committee on Thursday about an economic development proposal that would allow technology companies to exercise powers similar to those of local governments, if they own land and promise investment.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the company Blockchains Inc. want lawmakers to create jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones” that would be semi-autonomous and governed by three supervisors, two of whom would initially be appointed by the technology company that owns the zone.

Despite the proposal’s tepid reception, Sisolak’s policy director DuAne Young and representatives and lobbyists for Blockchains appeared to remain wholly committed to the idea. They submitted a bill draft that was almost identical to the original proposal that circulated in February and was presented to lawmakers behind closed doors.

Blockchains representatives said they could only experiment with applications of their digital ledger technology if they had more autonomy than local government allowed.

"Fitting an Innovation Zone community into an existing county is not reasonably feasible," said Blockchains Executive Vice President Lee Weiss.