Nevada lawmakers unveil 91 bills, but still extend deadline

State Sen. Dina Neal, D-Las Vegas, wants to prohibit apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash from listing restaurants on their platforms without permission. A bill that Neal introduced on Monday also proposes requiring additional transparency about the commissions that the delivery services charge and capping them at 20% of the price of the order during the pandemic.

Grubhub began charging a $2 delivery fee in the Las Vegas area after the Clark County Commission voted to impose a cap on fees during the pandemic. Neal said the way the delivery service presents the charge as a “Clark County fee” misleads customers into believing the money goes to the county.

Other states including Massachusetts and Oregon have recently passed laws capping the fees the delivery apps charge.

