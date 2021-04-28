Nevada lawmakers weigh fire-fighting coordination, liability

Another proposal, if passed, would change liability laws that require human life to be endangered by wildfires for local agencies to recoup costs. Under the proposal, local governments and agencies could sue arsonists who “willfully or negligibly” cause fires, to recover costs and repair damage. The proposal creates exceptions from liability to protect ranchers branding cattle and people who start fires to save someone’s life.

“We know that, in our state, about 80% of wildfires are human-caused in one way or another. In some of those, they’re accidents; some of them are intentional, and some of them are so stupid they should not be called accidents,” said Northern Nevada-based arson investigator Terry Taylor

Taylor said the intent of the bill was to ensure taxpayers didn't bear the costs of wildfires started by arsonists. Even after investigators determine a person or group may have started a fire, he said, district attorneys often are limited in how they can seek damages.

———

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

