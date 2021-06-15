Nevada man present at insurrection announces governor bid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and was outside the U.S. Capitol the day it was violently stormed has announced he's running for governor.

Republican Joey Gilbert told an applauding audience at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend that he planned to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada's 2022 gubernatorial race, according to a video of the event posted on Facebook.

Gilbert's assistant Andrea Wexelblatt said he was unavailable to comment Tuesday but she confirmed his campaign announcement to The Associated Press.

Gilbert, a former professional boxer, said in his remarks Saturday that he believed Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and was “still our president."

“Let me say this: If election integrity is not the No. 1 issue of these guys running, then they’re either lost, confused, or too stupid to be running,” he said, referencing other Republicans who intend to run.

He positioned voter fraud allegations at the center of his campaign, falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines were unproven and urged people not to take them. He also referred to the coronavirus as a “plandemic,” using a term that suggests the pandemic was intentionally created.