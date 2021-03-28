Nevada National Guard armories play new roles in rural areas

“We’ve outgrown it,” he said. “It’s only about a 1,000-square-foot (93-square-meter) facility and literally we had our staff bumping their office chairs into each other.”

The city paid about $225,000 for the 10,000-square-foot (930-square-meter) former armory in September and spent another $120,000 on renovations, Garry said.

City staff started moving in there in January and the old city hall building was sold to the Mason Valley Fire District for $1.

The armories in Winnemucca and Ely also were built in 1959. The last units stopped meeting about five years ago in Winnemucca 165 miles (265 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

The Ely armory had been used most recently as a recruiting office but hadn’t seen any military personnel since 2015. The Department of Public Safety is scheduled to assume control of it March 31.

Yerington plans to name their new office building the Robert Herbert Administration Building after a retired Nevada Army Guard major general from Yerington. Berry said the facility “will be here for several generations” and should last for another 50 to 100 years.

Berry said the unused armories are a sign of a time when fewer and fewer people who are joining the military want to live in rural areas.

“It takes a lot to man, train and equip our military personnel and it just didn’t make sense to have a facility where the majority of our personnel don’t want to live there or the mission doesn’t fit or the community can’t support or they have a long commute to get there,” Berry said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KRNV-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0