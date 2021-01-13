 Skip to main content
Nevada National Guard to send troops to Biden's inauguration
AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada National Guard will send more than 200 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The guard said in a statement Tuesday that the decision was not prompted by last week's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and that the units had already been scheduled to support law enforcement at the ceremony.

“Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry and 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company and Airmen in the Nevada Air Guard’s 152nd Communications Flight are set to leave in the upcoming week to support the inauguration,” the guard said in a statement.

More than 30 states plan to send National Guard personnel to assist local police with security, logistics and communications during the event, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

