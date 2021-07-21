Nevada not planning statewide measures amid virus uptick

With case counts and infection rates rising in southern Nevada, the Clark County Commission elected yesterday to implement mask requirements for employees who work in indoor public places. The decision added southern Nevada to a growing list of areas to implement restrictions and drew attacks from mask opponents and people who called the employee requirements an insufficient measure to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic proved that masks were effective at preventing the spread of coronavirus, said Dr. Ellie Graeden of Talus Analytics said. But she noted that, of all the current methods to contain the pandemic, raising vaccination rates was the most effective.

“We use tools of masking and social distancing as the only mechanisms when we don’t have better methods. Those better methods are vaccines. Those were the only methods we had before we had vaccinations available. By far, vaccination is the best way to mitigate spread. It is far more effective than masking,” he said.

Health officials continue to promote “vaccine tourism” through mobile clinics marketed toward visitors as a way to raise inoculation rates and prevent new cases. Despite the push, local governments in Los Angeles, Chicago and Kauai have issued travel warnings or discouraged residents from visiting Las Vegas due to the region's surge.