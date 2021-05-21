Nevada officials publicize eviction response amid pandemic

“Now it doesn’t always result in a positive result … but it provides a neutral platform for the parties to come together to explore all the options that are available to them,” Nevada Labor Commissioner Shannon Chambers said.

Chambers, who is also president of Home Means Nevada, the agency administering the state’s rental eviction mediation program, said the program has already processed more than 1,000 cases since it started in October. More than 100 mediators have been hired to handle an expected surge in cases beginning July 1.

“Overall, I would ask patience. We’re not sure what we’re going to see,” Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Melissa Saragosa said. “We’re not sure whether this new surge is going to put a backlog on our ability to hold the number of hearings that we hold each week.”

Chambers said available options to tenants that might be revealed during mediation include rental or unemployment assistance, or agreements to reduce rent or something else.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.