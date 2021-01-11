Nevada points finger at federal government for vaccine delay

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Roughly two-thirds of the COVID-19 vaccines that Nevada has received from the federal government remain in vials. Only six states have administered less doses per capita than Nevada, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Now, four weeks after receiving its first vaccine shipment and after struggles to administer doses at the rate it originally anticipated, Nevada is making changes to its distribution plan designed to get shots into residents' arms more quickly. Public health officials announced plans on Monday to replace the state's strict distribution plan, which outlined priority groups and directed providers to move through them in sequence.

Under the state's new plan, once all front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents are offered vaccines, providers will be directed to concurrently vaccinate high-risk groups — including residents with underlying conditions and front-line workers the state deems essential, such as teachers, service industry workers, state legislators and mining industry workers. The plan also lowers the age threshold for priority distribution from 75 to 70.