Nevada prison system reports errors in COVID-19 case counts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Department of Corrections has been incorrectly reporting COVID-19 cases in facilities because of data entry errors, state officials in Nevada said.

The prison system and the Department of Health and Human Services released a joint statement on Friday that said errors were found in data posted to the state coronavirus dashboard, which tracks cases and deaths in state facilities.

Records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said the errors caused cumulative case counts among prisoners and staff to drop by 268 since last week.

“Incorrect identification of facilities resulted in duplicate entries, coding issues and the inclusion of negative COVID-19 test results which were then posted to the dashboard as confirmed positive cases,” the health department said.

Department spokesperson Shannon Litz said it discovered the errors last week when the data was reviewed with the Department of Corrections. She believes the errors were all made “recently,” but some date back weeks.