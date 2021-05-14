Nevada progressives upset bills stall in Dem-led statehouse

Since 2018, Democrats have commanded majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly and occupied the governor’s mansion. With that trifecta of government control, they can pass any non-tax proposal without across-the-aisle support and send it to the governor for final approval.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Las Vegas Democrat, said her party's lawmakers had taken major strides to reform the criminal justice system in recent legislative sessions and noted Thursday that proposals that address police use of force, cash bail and criminalizing traffic violations remained under consideration.

“We’ve done a lot of work here in the state of Nevada, and I'd encourage anyone who thinks we’re not doing enough to take a look at other states and ask whether or not we are. Because I know when I talk to colleagues from other states, they are amazed that we're able to make such progress. You’re seeing that again this session,” Cannizzaro said. It is not fair "to say that, because every measure doesn’t make it over the finish line, that we’re not tackling problems in a real way.”

But the extent of criminal justice reform and the Legislature's failure to repeal the death penalty has not satisfied many, including public defender John Piro.