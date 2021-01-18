Nevada proposes cuts to education, hopes for federal relief

Enrollment in Medicaid skyrocketed during the pandemic. As of November, about 761,000 Nevada residents — roughly 1 in 4 — were enrolled, a significantly greater number than the 641,000 the state projected in its last budget cycle. The budget projects the state will spend more than 20% in the upcoming two years than it did from 2019 to 2021, including roughly $440 million for caseload growth and inflation. The budget expects caseload growth to slow to 2.2% over the next two years based on figures provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

FEDERAL FUNDS

State officials stressed the difficulty of putting together a budget due to questions about federal coronavirus relief and the rules governing its use. The budget hinges on a $845 million increase in federal funds as part of the relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27. But Sisolak's Chief of Staff Michelle White said she and the Governor's Finance Office were optimistic that the incoming Biden administration would pass additional relief for state and local governments that would allow the Legislature to reverse some of the proposed cuts in the governor's budget. The budget is not balanced based on assumptions about additional relief dollars.