Nevada rancher sues to block lithium mine near Oregon line

Among other things, Bartell has moved cattle away from fish habitat, altered grazing rotations and built fences to protect streams.

The agency’s refusal to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether the mine could harm trout is a violation of the Endangered Species Act, the lawsuit said. Lahontan cutthroat trout were listed as endangered in 1970 and are currently considered threatened.

Bartell Ranch was held to a higher standard when it joined with the bureau and the Fish and Wildlife Service to construct about 3,000 feet (914 meters) of fence in 2017 to keep cattle out of a creek with threatened trout.

While the bureau stopped short of launching a formal “Section 7 consultation” with the Fish and Wildlife Service, its environmental review of that project noted the fencing was consistent with a nearby fuels management project and that “USFWS concurred (the) project will not adversely affect Lahontan cutthroat trout.”

“This satisfies Section 7 consultation requirements for this project," the bureau said at the time.