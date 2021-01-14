Nevada reports record-high 62 coronavirus deaths

Meanwhile, Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto joined more than 40 Democratic Senate colleagues calling for U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to provide more vaccine to states, and quicker. They said the approximately 4 million vaccine doses administered nationwide before the end of 2020 was only about one-fifth the 20 million doses that had been promised.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick complained in Reno earlier this week about the lack of information the federal government has been providing about the amount of vaccine that will be made available in the coming weeks, months or even days.

“I’m frustrated about that right now,” Dick said Wednesday. “We are just continuing to hear there is all this vaccines that is going to be viable but they are not telling us when or how much. ... On Friday, we know what we’ll get on Monday.”

Candice McDaniel, Nevada's Health Bureau chief, told the task force Thursday 36,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive next week.

About 70,000 vaccine doses have been received since Dec. 14 by the Southern Nevada Health District and almost 29,000 vaccinations have been administered at area hospitals, the district office, at long-term care facilities and to emergency medical and pharmacy technicians, officials said.