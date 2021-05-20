Nevada Republicans punished for defying statehouse mask rule

It's unclear how legislative staff determines who has been vaccinated. Frierson directed questions to Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes, who did not respond to requests for comment.

The mask fight mirrors similar clashes in other statehouses and the U.S. Congress. Congressional Republicans were fined on Wednesday for not complying with the body's mask rules.

In the Nevada statehouse, Republicans have clamored for months about coronavirus restrictions. They have argued that if restaurants, bars and casinos can open, then the Legislature should as well. Democrats, who control the statehouse, have argued that restrictions mirror those in place in many workplaces and are necessary to protect the health and safety of staff.

Black, who attended the “Save America” protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, has been admonished for posting videos of herself in the statehouse unmasked. Tensions have risen since last week, when lawmakers bickered over whether wearing masks should be required for an outdoor group photograph.

On Tuesday, Black violated the rules by taking off her mask to address the Assembly and was later warned that she could be censured and stripped of her right to vote if she continued to flout rules that lawmakers approved when the Legislature convened in February.