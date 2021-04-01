Nevada revisits mail-in ballot debate after 2020 spotlight

"I’ve had countless constituents that have reached out to me since the election expressing their distrust and uneasiness with the process of the 2020 election. In fact, many have said that they’re not going to vote again,” Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, said.

Frierson said he believed concerns about election integrity were valid and noted that he incorporated proposals from Dickman and others to improve Nevada’s voter roll maintenance and signature verification procedures. If passed, the bill will require vote counters complete a forensic signature verification course, and direct the secretary of state to compare its list of registered voters to Nevada’s Registrar of Vital Statistics on a monthly basis to purge dead people from voter rolls.

Lawmakers did not vote on the proposal, but the overtures did not appear to sway Republicans on the committee, who asked why it was necessary to change current laws that allow for no-excuse absentee voting.

Nevada was one of four states that decided to mail all active voters ballots amid the pandemic and the decision provoked partisan rancor and contempt from former President Donald Trump in the months that followed.