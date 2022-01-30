 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

  • 0
Exchange Pet Waste River Conservation

A sign asking people to clean up their dog's poop is posted at the Ballardini Ranch Trailhead in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 3, 2020. The Carson River Subconservancy District has launched a campaign urging pet owners to clean up their animals' waste because it can pollute rivers, creeks and lakes.

 Jason Bean - member, The Reno Gazette-Journal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pet waste that isn’t cleaned up doesn’t just soil your shoes — it can pollute rivers, creeks and lakes. And the Carson River Subconservancy District is spreading the word that it’s an owners’ duty to pick up their pet’s doody.

“One dog poop isn’t a big deal; it’s a cumulative issue,” said Shane Fryer, the district's watershed program specialist. “You have dog waste loading up; then we have a big rain event, it moves a lot of nutrients in our waterways and streams. It’s a huge problem.”

According to Fryer, two out of every five households owns a dog. If each of those households owned just one dog, that adds up to an estimated 16,000 dogs living in the Carson River Watershed.

And according to a 2018 report by the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, the average dog excretes anywhere from half to three-quarters of a pound of waste per day, but only 60 percent of pet owners clean up their pet’s waste.

That’s a lot of poop left sitting around.

People are also reading…

The thousands of pounds of poop even have the notice of the Environmental Protection Agency, which categorizes pet waste as a nonpoint source pollutant — one that cannot be pinpointed to a specific source — along with pesticides, road salts, failing septic systems and motor vehicle oil.

“There are pathogens and nutrients that are in dog poop that can actually cause water to become polluted if it seeps into our groundwater,” said Brenda Hunt, Carson River Watershed program manager. “Those nutrients and pathogens are dangerous.”

Pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, in water can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps and nausea, while excess nutrients can lead to harmful algae blooms in waterways.

Watershed Technician Kaylee Maples said people often question the difference between wildlife and pet waste. The main difference, she said, is their diet.

“Meat is the reason dog poop is not biodegradable. It doesn’t decompose in the same way. It’s the same reason you don’t throw meat in your compost bin — it creates a more acidic environment.”

While all dog waste doesn’t get absorbed into area watersheds, a substantial portion does if pet owners don’t clean up, Hunt said.

People who let dog waste decompose in their yards might not realize that during a heavy storm, the waste can run into storm-water drainage systems. On the trails, when people leave pet waste behind, either bagged or unbagged, it seeps groundwater or streams.

A 2018 University of Nevada, Reno study examining pet waste and water quality at Lake Tahoe found that over a 14-month period, more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of dog waste was left on a 9-acre (3.6 hectare) trailhead and recreation area.

And as more people are choosing to recreate outside during the pandemic, it’s important to raise awareness about the importance of disposing of pet waste, Hunt said. “We have the pandemic and more pets, and we have more people going outside than ever before. Pack it in, pack it out and recreate responsibly.”

The Subconservancy District recently launched a public service campaign to raise awareness of the issue, including public service announcements, YouTube videos and social media posts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News