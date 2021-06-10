Nevada schools reckon with race, triggering polarization

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One year after protests over racial injustices and police violence swept the country, clashes over how to teach students about racism and its role in U.S. history are raging in school districts across Nevada and elsewhere, stoking culture wars over curriculums and strategic plans that have previously received far less attention.

In Washoe County, a debate over a proposal to expand the K-5 curriculum to include more teaching about equity, diversity and racism has drawn crowds to local school board meetings, forcing officials to arrange overflow rooms and set up loudspeakers outdoors to accommodate attendees. Superintendent Kristen McNeill on Tuesday recommended the district form a task force to review curriculum instead of implementing the plan.

In Carson City, a proposal to incorporate concepts like equity into the strategic plan raised parental concerns about how schools broach the topic of race.

And in Clark County, the Black mother of a mixed-race student is suing a Las Vegas charter school over a “Sociology of Change” course that covers the concept of privilege as it pertains to race, gender and sexual orientation.