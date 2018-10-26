Try 1 month for 99¢

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen has continued to outpace Republican Sen. Dean Heller's fundraising in their neck-and-neck race for a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada.

Heller's latest fundraising report published Thursday night shows he raised about $1.4 million in the first 17 days of October. Rosen reported raising nearly $5.1 million in that same period.

Heller's seat is considered one of Democrats' best chances for flipping a Senate seat this year.

Rosen's 17-day fundraising blitz follows also included heavy spending. She entered the final weeks before election day with about $770,000 in her campaign account. Heller reported having more than $2.2 million left.

Overall, the candidates combined have spent about $34 million so far on the race. That's in addition to millions that outside groups have poured into the race.

