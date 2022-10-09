 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace.

But inside Nevada's crowded union halls, across its sun-scorched desert towns and on the buzzing Las Vegas strip, there are signs that outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle abortion rights may not be enough to overcome intensifying economic concerns.

That's leaving Cortez Masto as the Senate's most vulnerable Democrat in the final month of a volatile midterm election year. Her predicament is the starkest example of the challenge facing Democrats nationwide as they try to capitalize on anger over the abortion ruling while Republicans focus on crime and stubborn inflation. If Cortez Masto can't turn things around, the GOP would be well on its way to netting the one seat they need to retake the Senate and blunt the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.

People are also reading…

In an interview, Cortez Masto sidestepped questions about her fragile political standing. She acknowledged “there’s more work to be done” on the economy in a working-class state in which gasoline remains over $5.40 per gallon, the unemployment rate is higher than the national average and spending at casinos has not kept pace with inflation.

“I know our families, the issues that are important to them are the kitchen-table issues,” she said, citing the recent passage by the Democratic-controlled Congress of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered the cost of some prescription drugs and expanded health care coverage, among other Democratic priorities.

“But I also know, talking with our families, the repeal of Roe v. Wade is having an impact,” she said. “We’re a pro-choice state, proudly. That’s why so many are outraged by the repeal.”

Democrats insist that Nevada remains a purple state, despite being led by a Democratic governor, two Democratic senators and a Democratic-controlled state legislature. Former President Donald Trump lost the state by less than 34,000 votes in 2020. And on Nov. 8, polls suggest, the GOP could take over several statewide offices.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville fears his party’s hyper-focus on abortion isn’t working.

“A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots that will win for us. I don’t think so,” said Carville, a vocal Cortez Masto ally who has sent dozens of fundraising emails on her behalf. “It’s a good issue. But if you just sit there and they’re pummeling you on crime and pummeling you on the cost of living, you’ve got to be more aggressive than just yelling abortion every other word.”

Cortez Masto is facing Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate and the grandson of a former Nevada governor and U.S. senator. The 44-year-old Republican has avoided talking about his opposition to abortion in the election's final weeks as his campaign works to avoid unscripted moments.

Laxalt’s campaign refused to make him available for this story. And he has declined to participate in any of the state’s traditional debates, although he called unsuccessfully for Cortez Masto to agree to at least two other meetings. Late last week, organizers canceled what would have been the only debate broadcast in Spanish because of Laxalt’s refusal to attend.

Laxalt instead spent his weekend campaigning with Trump, whom Laxalt has leaned on to revitalize his political career.

Laxalt co-chaired Trump’s state campaign in 2020 and spearheaded legal challenges to the vote-counting process. Earlier in the year, he began raising fears of voter fraud in the 2022 midterms as well.

With polls now showing he could defeat Cortez Masto, Laxalt avoided the topic of election fraud as he addressed thousands of Trump supporters gathered Saturday on the edge of a desert air field. Speaking an hour before Trump called 2020 “a fake and dirty and rigged election” on the same stage, Laxalt focused on the state’s economic woes and Cortez Masto’s support for Biden.

“She won’t mention the two words: ‘Joe Biden.’ Will Joe Biden come to Nevada anytime soon? I’m still waiting for that invite,” Laxalt snickered, speaking from a podium emblazoned with Trump's name.

In the interview, Cortez Masto did not say whether she wanted the Democratic president to visit the state on her behalf.

“The president is always welcome in the state of Nevada. But really, my goal here is to make sure I’m addressing the needs of Nevadans,” she said, adding that she wasn’t surprised Trump was in the state campaigning for Laxalt.

Laxalt “was the face of the big lie for President Trump in the state,” Cortez Masto said. "In my view, he stands with the insurrectionists and not the people of Nevada.”

Vulnerable Democratic senators in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire are also fighting to overcome Biden’s weak standing, which is roughly equal to Trump’s in the 2018 midterms when the GOP lost 40 House seats. The party that occupies the White House almost always suffers major losses in a president’s first midterm election.

But there are reasons to believe that Cortez Masto’s situation is more dire than those of her colleagues elsewhere.

Nevada’s electorate is overwhelmingly working-class compared to voters in other battleground states, leaving the state’s 3 million residents more vulnerable to economic setbacks. Just 25.5% of the state graduated from college, compared to 35% nationally, according to the Census Bureau.

Nevada has among the highest gasoline prices in the country at an average of $5.44, almost 40% higher than the U.S. average, according to AAA. Higher gas prices have also translated into fewer drivers crossing into Nevada from California to go to Las Vegas. Nor has gaming revenue kept pace with annual inflation. Gaming revenue in Clark County, home to Las Vegas, rose just 2.9% in August from a year ago.

Gas prices may get worse before they get better. The Biden administration suffered a stinging setback last week when OPEC oil producers announced a major production cut.

At the same time, Laxalt has avoided some of the pitfalls that have undermined high-profile GOP Senate candidates in other key states.

In New Hampshire, Republican groups canceled millions of dollars in television ad reservations designed to benefit GOP nominee Don Bolduc in recent days, reflecting a growing sense that Bolduc’s hard-line conservative positions will make it difficult to defeat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Republicans have also pulled some money out of Arizona, despite first-term Sen. Mark Kelly’s apparent vulnerability in a state Biden carried by less than 1% in 2020. And in Georgia, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s prospects have been clouded by allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

Laxalt, by contrast, has sought to cast himself as a mainstream Republican with longstanding ties to the state, despite the best efforts of Democrats to highlight his loyalty to Trump. That may be good enough in a difficult political environment for Democrats as questions loom about the potency of the Democrats’ abortion message.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, in Las Vegas late last week to promote the GOP ticket, said Democrats have “oversaturated” their abortion message.

“Voters are starting to come back to the things they wake up thinking about every day: Can I fill my car with gas? Can I pay for groceries? How are my kids doing?” she said. “And those are the issues that I think are really going to win, and that’s where Adam is focused.”

Nevada Republicans also note that abortion — in the state, at least — is settled because of a 1990 referendum that codified abortion access until 24 weeks of pregnancy into state law.

Yusette Solomon, a canvasser for the state’s powerful pro-Democrat Culinary Workers union, said he doesn’t hear much about abortion when talking to voters. Instead, the 47-year-old hotel utility porter said, the state’s economic challenges remain a constant concern.

“It’s hard for everybody,” he said. "It’s the supermarket. It’s gas. Inflation is something we need to deal with. Everyone’s feeling it.”

Solomon lost his job at a Las Vegas hotel for roughly two years because of the pandemic. He survived only by driving for Uber.

Still, he’s optimistic about Cortez Masto’s chances.

“I’m sure Democrats are going to win. This is a blue state. We’re going to continue to be a blue state,” Solomon said. “Every election is tough.”

Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That's according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

Bodies floated off two Greek islands as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats reached 22, with about a dozen still missing. Residents of the island of Kythira pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after their sailboat broke up on the rocks surrounding the island. Hundreds of miles east, the coast guard on the island of Lesbos said 16 young women, a man and a boy died when their dinghy went down. The deadly incidents further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, which are locked in a heated dispute over migration and maritime boundaries.

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Iowa Democrats had high hopes earlier in the campaign season of unseating seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, but they seem to be fading. When Michael Franken won the June primary, those hopes were growing. The retired Navy admiral beat a better-known former congresswoman by winning in conservative areas and taking moderate stands on issues that Democrats believed could make inroads against the 89-year-old Grassley. But last month, a police report was released alleging Franken kissed a former campaign aide without permission. Franken's campaign has denied the claim and the police called it unfounded. Still, the matter seems to have damaged Franken's prospects as Iowa Democrats try to reverse a decadeslong slide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News