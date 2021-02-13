Nevada senators vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Nevada's two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it was obvious that Trump “was willing to use almost every measure at his disposal to gain and retain power, even if it meant overturning a free and fair election through violence."

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Trump incited a violent insurrection against the Congress and then “failed to take action to defend the Capitol, his vice president, law enforcement, or our democracy."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0