 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada senators vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
View Comments
AP

Nevada senators vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Nevada's two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it was obvious that Trump “was willing to use almost every measure at his disposal to gain and retain power, even if it meant overturning a free and fair election through violence."

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Trump incited a violent insurrection against the Congress and then “failed to take action to defend the Capitol, his vice president, law enforcement, or our democracy."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News