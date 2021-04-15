Nevada statehouse reopens to public with little fanfare

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature reopened its doors to the public on Thursday after months of only allowing lawmakers, staff and a limited number of reporters into the building.

Lobbyists, activists and other members of the public are now allowed to attend committee hearings and enter the building for appointments with lawmakers, but few took advantage of the opportunity on the first day the change went into effect. Less than 20 people registered to enter the building for appointments on Thursday.

Before entry, registered visitors must submit to a COVID-19 rapid test in a parking lot next to the legislative building. Legislative staff originally intended to offer Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines starting Thursday, but after Nevada elected to pause administering them earlier in the week, staff cancelled Thursday vaccine appointments and procured Moderna doses for Friday.

Up to 63 members of the public, or one per lawmaker per day, can enter the building by making appointments. Access to committee hearings is limited to ensure social distancing and adherence to state and local room capacity limits. Legislative staff sent out several emails on Thursday clarifying procedures and the appointment system.