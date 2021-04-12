Nevada statehouse to reopen to the public in limited fashion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada statehouse will reopen Thursday after more than two months of being shuttered to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes announced Friday evening that staff planned to launch an electronic reservation system for members of the public — including lobbyists, activists and others — to make appointments to meet in-person with lawmakers or attend committee hearings, which have been conducted virtually up to this point.

Erdoes' highly anticipated announcement comes 11 weeks into the part-time Legislature's 16-week biennial session, throughout which the normally bustling corridors of the statehouse have been almost empty, apart from lawmakers, their staffs and a limited number of reporters — all of whom have been asked to wear masks and submit to testing on a weekly basis.

People working in the legislative building have also all been given the opportunity to be vaccinated against the virus.

“Now that all of the people working in the Legislative Building have had an opportunity to receive a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, we are able to begin opening the Legislative Building to the public," Erdoes said in a statement.