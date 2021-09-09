Nevada Supreme Court takes up public employee-lawmakers case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday took up a thorny question in a state where the part-time Legislature meets every two years and many lawmakers hold full-time jobs in addition to elected positions: Should a person who makes the law also enforce the law?

Justices made no immediate decision after more than an hour of oral arguments in a case focusing on the prosecutorial work of a deputy Clark County district attorney, Melanie Scheible, who is also Democratic state senator who announced Thursday's she's running for re-election in 2022.

The high court is being asked to reverse a decision by former Clark County District Court Judge Richard Scotti's last year to cite Scheible’s dual roles and throw out the convictions of two Henderson residents who had been convicted of driving under the influence.

Scotti called it “fundamental to American jurisprudence that a criminal defendant shall not be prosecuted by a person who is simultaneously the law-maker and the law-enforcer of the laws of the State of Nevada.”

The Nevada Constitution prohibits a person from serving two elected offices, or in multiple branches of government at the same time.