Nevada to offer vaccines to residents 16 and up on April 5

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is making all residents ages 16 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting April 5 as part of its efforts to inoculate the population as quickly as possible.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday said opening eligibility was made possible through the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased production. But whether shots would be available, he said, depended on the supply delivered by the federal government.

The timeline could mean appointments in the coming weeks open to hundreds of thousands more people in Nevada, where roughly 61% of the population is older than 18 and younger than 65.

“Availability of vaccine and appointments will still be dependent on the allocation of doses we receive from the federal government,” Sisolak said, shifting the onus to the Biden administration.

The state’s new timeline satisfies the goal that President Joe Biden announced last week, when he said he wanted everyone in the U.S. 18 years and older to be eligible for vaccines by May 1.