Nevada to open vaccines up to residents 16 and up on April 5

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is making all residents ages 16 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting April 5 as part of its efforts to inoculate the population as quickly as possible.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday said opening eligibility would reduce confusion and help address issues with vaccine access and skepticism at an evening news conference.
“This vaccination campaign is essential to getting our country and state back to normal, so that we can all hug our families, continue getting Nevadans back to work, go to restaurants, send our kids to school, play sports and get together again,” he said.
The timeline could make vaccines available in the coming weeks to hundreds of thousands more people in Nevada, where roughly 61% of the population is older than 18 and younger than 65.
The governor said it would not require Nevada to alter the vaccine playbook that outlines prioritization tiers and designated available doses for seniors and frontline workers. Throughout the state, teachers, health care workers, police officers and hospitality industry workers have already been made eligible to receive the vaccine, as have individuals ages 65 and older.
Nevada will make residents ages 16 and older with underlying health conditions eligible to get the shot on March 22 through partner pharmacies before opening eligibility to all residents in that group.
Sisolak warned that allowing people to schedule appointments didn't mean that doses would be immediately available. He put that onus on the federal government and said that vaccines could only be administered to the extent that the Biden administration provides them to states.
“Availability of vaccine and appointments will still be dependent on the allocation of doses we receive from the federal government,” he said.
The state's new timeline satisfies the goal that President Joe Biden announced last week, when he said he wanted everyone in the U.S. 18 years and older to be eligible for vaccines by May 1. Nevada health officials previously said they didn’t know whether they would be able to expand eligibility to such an extent.
Rhode Island health officials have since said that they will need more doses to meet the benchmark, while in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended eligibility on Monday to residents 60 and older.
Nevada has received more than 1.3 million doses from manufacturers through the federal government and roughly 990,000 had been administered to more than 640,000 individuals as of Tuesday. Some 360,245 residents have completed their vaccine regimens, which include one or two shots depending on whether they received doses manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
The state has relied on a combination of government-run vaccination sites and pharmacies to administer doses and, after early issues in procuring doses from the federal government, has quickly scaled up its efforts. But amid efforts to get shots into arms quickly, some minority communities have fallen through the cracks. Latinos account for more than 30% of the state population but had only received 14% of doses as of Tuesday.
Governors across the U.S. are attempting to balance equity with efficiency and Sisolak said opening appointments wouldn't come at the expense of efforts to ensure doses are distributed equitably throughout zip codes and across racial and ethnic lines.
State health officials reported 301 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday — a slight uptick in infections and deaths compared to what the state has seen in recent weeks, but far fewer than in late 2020, when Nevada was reporting more than 3,000 new cases and up to 70 deaths on certain days.
The state on Wednesday surpassed 300,000 virus cases, meaning roughly one in 10 Nevada residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Since last March, 5,147 have died.
Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
