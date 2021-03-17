Nevada to open vaccines up to residents 16 and up on April 5

Sisolak warned that allowing people to schedule appointments didn't mean that doses would be immediately available. He put that onus on the federal government and said that vaccines could only be administered to the extent that the Biden administration provides them to states.

“Availability of vaccine and appointments will still be dependent on the allocation of doses we receive from the federal government,” he said.

The state's new timeline satisfies the goal that President Joe Biden announced last week, when he said he wanted everyone in the U.S. 18 years and older to be eligible for vaccines by May 1. Nevada health officials previously said they didn’t know whether they would be able to expand eligibility to such an extent.

Rhode Island health officials have since said that they will need more doses to meet the benchmark, while in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended eligibility on Monday to residents 60 and older.

Nevada has received more than 1.3 million doses from manufacturers through the federal government and roughly 990,000 had been administered to more than 640,000 individuals as of Tuesday. Some 360,245 residents have completed their vaccine regimens, which include one or two shots depending on whether they received doses manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.