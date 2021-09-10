Nevada to require vaccines for prison guards, health workers

Both Biden and Sisolak have recently adopted more aggressive postures on vaccines and the segments of the population that remain unvaccinated.

“We can make institutional settings safer for all by requiring vaccination for employees and contractors,” the governor said on Twitter after the vote.

Correctional officers have for months warned that they would quit if forced to be vaccinated. In July, prison officials said 41.9% of staff had received vaccines. Correctional officers on Friday warned board members the requirement would cause mass resignations, exacerbate staff shortages and make it impossible to operate prisons.

“If they say, ‘OK, you don’t have a job anymore,' then 75% of your workforce is gone. Then that means the National Guard is going to have to come in and run the prison. That’s going to be a mess itself,” High Desert State Prison correctional officer Michael Dante said of the requirement.

The measure comes as Nevada reaches another coronavirus milestone this week, topping 400,000 known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Health officials on Thursday reported 1,115 new cases and 44 deaths from the day before, bringing the Department of Health and Human Services tally to 400,349 cases and 6,681 deaths since March 2020.