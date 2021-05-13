Nevada to restore $301M in planned budget cuts to Medicaid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in Nevada have restored more than $301 million in planned cuts to Medicaid originally enacted last summer as the economy made a downward turn during the coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers, who were facing a $1.2 billion state budget hole at the time, are now awaiting additional approvals and funding for the restorations, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday. The restored funds amount to $125 million this fiscal year that ends in June and $176 million in the two-year budget starting July 1.

Lawmakers cut Medicaid reimbursements to medical service providers by 6% in July, triggering a reduction in federal funds for the program. But recent revenue projections show the state can take in about $600 million more than expected over the next years.

“We did some good work here today. So we can all leave and not have the tears I normally have at the end of our budget meetings,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, the chair of legislative joint subcommittee on Human Services.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded the move, saying the cuts “no longer appear necessary.”