Nevada to revisit mail-in ballot debate after 2020 spotlight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democrats who make up the majority in the Nevada Legislature want to make the state's universal mail-in ballot policy permanent by passing a law involving temporary policies enacted last summer to protect people worried about contracting the coronavirus at in-person polling places.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assembly Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson are proposing a bill that would direct election officials to send all active voters mail-in ballots in each election, arguing that making voting more convenient and accessible would strengthen a foundational component of democracy.

“It’s incumbent upon us to make sure that every eligible voter has the ability to cast their ballot and participate. We’ve seen (mail-in ballots) in record numbers and as long as Nevadans are taking advantage of that opportunity, I believe that we will continue to make it available to them,” Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, said.

The bill is scheduled to receive its first committee hearing on Thursday.