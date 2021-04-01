 Skip to main content
Nevada to revisit mail-in ballot debate after 2020 spotlight
AP

Nevada to revisit mail-in ballot debate after 2020 spotlight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democrats who make up the majority in the Nevada Legislature want to make the state's universal mail-in ballot policy permanent by passing a law involving temporary policies enacted last summer to protect people worried about contracting the coronavirus at in-person polling places.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assembly Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson are proposing a bill that would direct election officials to send all active voters mail-in ballots in each election, arguing that making voting more convenient and accessible would strengthen a foundational component of democracy.

“It’s incumbent upon us to make sure that every eligible voter has the ability to cast their ballot and participate. We’ve seen (mail-in ballots) in record numbers and as long as Nevadans are taking advantage of that opportunity, I believe that we will continue to make it available to them,” Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, said.

The bill is scheduled to receive its first committee hearing on Thursday.

Nevada was one of four states to adopt emergency measures to mail all active voters ballots amid the pandemic, and the decision provoked partisan rancor in the months that followed. The proposal is expected to reignite some of the arguments that metastasized into “Stop the Steal” protests in Nevada and throughout the U.S.

In the lead-up to the election, Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, drew attention to questions about whether ballots were sent to addresses where people no longer lived. Afterward, they called into question whether election officials could verify signatures on ballots.

Numerous lawsuits and reviews of complaints conducted by the Nevada Secretary of State's Office have not yielded evidence of systemic election fraud or widespread manipulation of mail-in ballots.

If passed, the bill would also require election officials to provide prepaid postage for mail-in ballots, have election officials complete a forensic signature verification course, and strengthen ties between the secretary of state and state registrar of vital statistics to maintain more accurate voter rolls.

Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus said expanding the use of mail-in ballots would “further degrade the fragile civic trust shared between the three million people that call Nevada home, and will drive us further apart in our alarmingly divergent nation.”

The Wellington Republican said Nevada's voter roll maintenance procedures and policy that automatically registers voters when they apply for driver's licenses led to mail-in ballots being sent to more than just eligible voters.

“AB4-ever is (from) a partisan playbook being imposed on us as the progressive proof-of-concept model of the West Coast,” she said, referencing AB 4, the universal mail-in bill policy that lawmakers passed last summer.

Republicans have introduced a list of counter-proposals that mirror legislation making its way through GOP-led statehouses like Georgia. Their proposals, which would tighten voter ID requirements and create new voter roll maintenance policies, are unlikely to win enough support to pass in Nevada's Democrat-controlled Legislature.

———

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

