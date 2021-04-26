Nevada trying to reverse decline in vaccinations statewide

Health experts say it’s difficult to measure the extent the 11-day pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine impacted turnout for shots. The state resumed use of the inventory on Friday in accordance with federal recommendations after a temporary halt over a rare risk of blood clot.

Overall vaccinations “have slowed down across the entire country," said Greg Cassell, southern Nevada’s regional COVID-19 response coordinator.

"We can’t tie a specific number ratio or any other quantifying factor to the Johnson issue,” he said Friday before the pause was lifted.

But Southern Nevada Health District Board Chairman Scott Black acknowledged the rare but serious reaction to Johnson — about 1 in 1 million — likely played some role.

“Understandably, that is concerning to some folks," he told reporters. “We’re also reaching a point in our campaign that the people who were eager to get the vaccine have done so.”

Black said now, officials are reaching out to groups that might be reluctant or hesitant, as well as those who are concerned about side effects and getting appointments.