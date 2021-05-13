Nevada vaccine website implants more trackers than any state

Edward Estipona, the firm's CEO, acknowledged The Markup's conclusions and said his team conducted a “full site audit” after the investigation to remove “outdated” cookies. Those now in use are “industry standard” in advertising, Estipona said. His team uses cookie data — from Google Analytics, for example — to gauge what groups are seeking out information and then tinker with their outreach accordingly.

“We’re not tracking people. We can only see how someone came to our site, their journey throughout the site, and when they left. We see no personal information about these users. Any website with Google Analytics installed will be able to see this same information about its visitors,” he said. “We feel it’s important to know what information on our site is most helpful. In knowing that, we can make our site easier to navigate and make the most searched information the most prominent.”

At an April press conference at a vaccination clinic, Gov. Steve Sisolak promoted the website as a way to get reliable vaccine information. His spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the website's trackers.

For months, the privacy policy page on the website has contain a single sentence: “Coming Soon.”