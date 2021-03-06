 Skip to main content
Nevadans in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill
Nevadans in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.

Cortez Masto said she was a leader in negotiations in shaping the bill that will “provide Nevadans with vital coronavirus relief," and Rosen said the legislation “contains numerous provisions that will help to see the Silver State through this challenging time.”

Republicans call the measure a wasteful spending spree for Democrats’ liberal allies that ignores recent indications that the pandemic and economy could be turning the corner.

