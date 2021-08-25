Nevada's COVID-19 positivity rate down but up in Reno-Sparks

Statewide, the latest 14-day average for the positivity rate stands at 14.1%, down from 16.4% on Aug. 13 after a steep climb from as low as 3.3% in early June. The 14-day average positivity rate for Clark County and Las Vegas has dropped from 16.9% on Aug. 7 to 13.2% as of Tuesday.

But in Washoe County, the 18.9% positivity rate Dick reported Wednesday was the highest since 20% on Dec. 20. It had remained below the 5% level recommended by the World Health Organization from early May through early July but has been on a steep rise ever since.

Statewide, Nevada’s positivity rate peaked Jan. 15 at 21% after a steady climb from 6.1% on Sept. 24.

The 14-day rolling average for new daily cases has dropped statewide to 950 from 1,120 a week ago. That had been the highest average since 1,130 on Jan. 30.

Clark County's 14-day average is 631 and Washoe County's 200.

But Dick reported 275 new cases on Wednesday to bring Washoe County's seven-day average to 250. He said when the district is fully staffed, it can only handle contact tracing for about 100 cases a day. He said they are prioritizing pediatric cases.