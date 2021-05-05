Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine website adds new live chat feature

The agents have engaged in more than 1,500 chats since the soft launch of the feature on April 23, Parker said. She said the average response time has been 8 seconds.

Karissa Loper, chief of the state Bureau of Child, Family & Community Wellness, said the decline in vaccinations was expected by experts who have been involved for a long time in various immunization efforts. She said the 46% figure is higher than the rate for flu shots during most years.

“I think we are doing a really great job in Nevada,” Lope said. “I think what we are seeing is a need to become more convenient, become more mobile ... to meet people where they are in their own communities.”

Mobile vaccine units have administered COVID-19 shots in remote rural areas and on tribal lands to more than 2,900 people in northern Nevada and 2,100 people in southern Nevada. The units are beginning their round of second doses statewide but also will be offering single-shot doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Loper said the state continues to expand the use of local providers including family physicians to administer shots. More than 97,000 doses have been delivered to 275 private providers in 11 Nevada counties and that number is growing every week, she said.

