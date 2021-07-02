Nevada's execution drugs expiring as legal battle continues

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prison officials say one of the drugs they originally planned to use this month in the state’s first execution of an inmate in 15 years expires July 31. Another expires six weeks after a new evidentiary hearing a judge now has scheduled in October to decide if or when four-time convicted killer Zane Michael Floyd will receive a lethal injection.

But Nevada’s lawyers said in new court filings two other drugs in the four-drug execution protocol they have submitted to the court are available at least through February.

And state corrections’ officials told the judge before he ordered a delay in the execution on Monday that they have access to similar drugs that could substitute for the other two closest to expiration.

Meanwhile, the order blocking the execution previously scheduled the week of July 26 is subject to appeal by the state for another two weeks. And a pharmaceutical company that sold Nevada one of the drugs, ketamine, is demanding it be returned because it’s meant to be used for life-saving purposes, not to carry out a state-sanctioned death.

Nevada's Chief Deputy Attorney General Randall Gilmer insists the New Jersey-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has no authority to block the state’s use of the drug, and that the state has other ways to obtain that drug if necessary.