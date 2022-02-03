 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Never again': Spain minister stands up for gender equality

  • 0
Spain Gender Equality

FILE - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, center right, speaks with Italy's Finance Minister Daniele Franco, center left, prior to a group photo of EU finance ministers and central bankers during a meeting in Lisbon, on May 21, 2021. Calvino is making a stand for gender equality, saying she won't take part in any more events or official photographs where she is the only woman present. The Spanish government has made women's rights a central plank of its policies and the Cabinet has 12 women and 10 men.

 Armando Franca - staff, AP

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government minister for economic affairs, Nadia Calviño, made a stand for gender equality Thursday, saying she won’t take part in any more events or official group photographs where she is the only woman present.

“I will never again be in a photo where I am the only woman,” she told a business conference in Madrid where she was an invited speaker. “I won’t take part in any more debates when I am the only woman.”

Calviño said the issue of gender equality needed to be taken seriously.

“I go to a lot of events where I’m the only woman there because I’m the minister,” she said, adding: “We can’t keep thinking it’s normal that 50% of the population isn’t present.”

Calviño is also the first deputy prime minister and is overseeing Spain’s digital transformation.

The Socialist-led Spanish government has made women’s rights a central plank of its policies. The Cabinet has 12 women and 10 men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi forces hunt Islamic State as attacks stoke concerns of a resurgence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News