New apartment complex will be built in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A city corporation in Alaska has partnered with a local real estate developer to build a $6.2 million apartment housing complex in downtown Anchorage, officials said.

Anchorage Community Development Authority spokeswoman Melinda Gant said the Block 96 Flats complex will feature 44 one-bedroom and studio apartments with rents between $1,100 and $1,500 a month. The authority partnered with Debenham Properties on the complex.

Debenham Properties President Shaun Debenham said the units will be no more than 600 square feet (55 square meters), allowing developers to keep rents a little lower than similar market-rate apartments in the area.

The complex is expected to provide about 60 construction jobs, generate new property taxes for the municipality and house people looking to live close to downtown.

“If people are living here, they are going to stay downtown,” Gant told KTUU-TV. “They are going to want to shop. They are going to want to dine. They are going to want to do all the outside events located around downtown.”